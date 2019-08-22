“Ride to Heal” makes stop in Midland

After the deadly mass shooting attack in El Paso, a ‘Ride to Heal’ event has made its way through West Texas to honor the El Paso community and first responders.

Michael Gomez, former first responder said it is important for the community to never forget the struggles police, fire and EMS must go through on the daily.

The seven day, ‘Ride to Heal’ event which aims to show support for first responders stopped in Midland on Thursday afternoon.

The organizers have already made stops in cities like Lubbock, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas.

“I just ask that people just for a second put the political rhetoric aside. It is not about who is right and wrong just take a look back at fireman, EMS, police men, and law enforcement look at them and just appreciate them because you do not know what they are going through, you do not know what they are hiding,” said Gomez.

West Texans got to sign their names on giant Texas State flags which will be driven on motorcycles to El Paso and given to the first responders in the city.

“There were 22 people killed in El Paso that you know of. What happens if one of those first responders who were at the scene can’t take it anymore and takes his life? That is 23,” said Gomez.

'Ride to Heal' is set to visit Fort Stockton tomorrow and then they will ride their bikes to El Paso on Saturday morning.