Reward offered for info leading to arrest in Midland County homicide investigation

The Midland County Sheriff's Office and Midland Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help with a homicide investigation.

On the morning of Friday, August 23 deputies were called to the 4100 block of East County Road 63 for a man who was found unconscious.

When deputies arrived they found a man in the sleeper of an 18-wheeler. The victim, identified as Richey D. Stewart, had died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Midland Crime Stoppers and a private party are both offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest of those involved. Those with information can call (432) 694-TIPS or leave a tip online. Anyone leaving a tip will remain anonymous.