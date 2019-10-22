Reward increased for Odessa cold case murder

The Texas Department of Public Safety is bumping up the reward for a cold case from 1981.

Carmen Croan was found dead a day after going to Graham's Night Club in Odessa on August 22, 1981. (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Investigators are now offering a $6,000 reward for information that can lead to an arrest of a suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Carmen Croan.

DPS says that Croan was found on an oilfield lease one day after she spent an evening at Graham's Night Club in Odessa on August 22, 1981.

Croan was found with knife wounds on her throat.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-252-8477 or visiting the Texas Ranger cold case website.