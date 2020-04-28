Restaurant owners say government aid isn't providing much help

The CARES Act passed by Congress gives almost $350 billion to Americans. However according to the Texas Restaurant Association, only 4.5% of that went money went to the hard-hit restaurant industry.

When the state shut down dining in restaurants about five weeks ago, The Barn Door Steakhouse still provided curbside service that weekend.

“We’re used to doing $10,000-$11,000 on a Saturday night,” Barn Door owner Roy Gillean said. “We ended up doing $643 for Saturday.”

Because of the lack of business, the restaurant totally shut down. However, there were still bills to be paid for insurance and utilities, and paychecks for the employees.

To stay afloat, Gillean said he and his wife had to spend their own savings.

“We were ready to retire within the next three or four years,” he said. “Then this happens and it’s like ‘Woo man. We had to dig deep’ to make sure we were taking care of our people, and then we can’t open the restaurant.”

The Government’s “Paycheck Protection Program”, or PPP, is supposed to keep that kind of thing from happening.

However, 75 percent of money from the PPP must be spent on paying employees, and operators have only eight weeks to spend it. Money not used in that eight-week period must be repaid over the next two years.

Gillean said that’s only making things harder on he and his fellow restaurant owners

“They don’t have time to use that money in that eight-week period for the employees,” he said. “Then that money runs out, and it’s like, okay well now what are we going to do for the next eight weeks? Going to have to turn around and close again because we can’t operate?

Gillean said his restaurant’s staff and safety precautions aren’t ready for the public this week.

The Barn Door hopes to safely re-open next Tuesday or Wednesday.