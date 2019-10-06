Residents of the Permian Basin get a chance to shred their documents

Residents across West Texas had the opportunity to check one item of their weekend chore list.

The Better Business Bureau, Permian Basin along with the help of Apache Corporation and Secured Document Shredding, held their “Shred Day.”

Consumers were able to bring up to 5 boxes of sensitive documents containing banking information or social security numbers.

Heather Massey with BBB, Permian Basin said people still get important information through the mail so it is important for people living in both the Tall City and Odessa to not to let those documents sit around.

“You do not realize that a lot of that has your social security on documents, credit card information. If someone was actually in your house, they can take that or if you throw it in the garbage can. We still have people that dumpster dive." said Massey.

She said by putting together an event like this, it gives the community a chance to see their documents safely get destroyed.

"They are looking for personal information. So you want it completely shredded that way you do not have to worry about that stuff getting out,” said Massey.