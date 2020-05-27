Residents hold 'A Night of Prayer for Midland's Leadership'

A night of prayer for the City of Midland’s leadership was held on Wednesday night to lift up city council members, county officials, first responders, and teachers in prayer.

“This was a great way to have people come out and show their support to circle the campus where we have signs for 27 of Midland’s different leaders," Robin Pool said. "So we can pray for them and then beside their name there’s a sign with their prayer request so that we can come alongside them and join in their prayers as well.”

All of the Midland residents who attended tonight’s vigil remained in their car for social distancing. And Robin Poole, who organized the event, said she wants people to come together and unite as a community to persevere through this pandemic.

“We serve a really big God," Poole said. "I want Midland to know that our destiny is not our current struggle and I thought this was a great way to restore hope to our city. I think this is a great way for the community to be involved and for the leaders to see the community coming out and surrounding them and lifting them up.”

Mike Goeke, who prayed for those leaders, says that we may not all agree on everything, but uniting together on a common focus to end the coronavirus is important during this time of uncertainty.

“Well I think it’s an incredibly unifying thing," Mike Goeke said. "We don’t always all agree, but when we come together with a common focus and our focus is on petitioning God on behalf of our leaders. It kind of breaks away some of those barriers that unifies us and puts us in a common place.”