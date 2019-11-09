Residents are keeping Midland beautiful with recycle day event

Glass, paper and of course aluminum were just a few items collected from people in the Permian Basin on Saturday.

Keep Midland Beautiful held its 14th annual, ‘Texas Recycles Day,’ drop off event at Midland College.

This annual event, which takes place all over the state of Texas is aimed to help people in the community to reduce, reuse, recycle and repair.

According to, Doreen Womack with Keep Midland Beautiful, putting on this drop off event allows people in the Tall City to not only recycle their old goods but also do their part to keep Midland beautiful.

“They want to do the right thing with their electronics by recycling them. They want to be sure that their identities are safe by bringing in papers to be shredded by secure documents shredding. If they have a couple of tires around they know they can bring them here,” said Womack.

Womack wants to encourage Midlanders to use the local citizen collection center for everyday recyclable items.