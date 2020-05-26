Resident dies from COVID-19 following outbreak at Crane nursing home

A resident at Focused Care at Crane has died from the coronavirus after an outbreak was reported at the facility last week.

Crane County Judge Roy Hodges announced the news on Tuesday morning.

Judge Hodges also said that one resident has been taken to Odessa Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No other details were released on the resident who died.

On Friday a total of 16 residents and five employees at the nursing home tested positive for COVID-19.

The testing was done with help from Odessa Fire Rescue.