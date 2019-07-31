Local Republicans and Democrats react to Conaways’ retirement

In addition to leaders on Capitol Hill reacting to Conaways' retirement announcement, local political party leaders are also speaking out.

Local party leaders react to Conaways' retirement announcement

Ector County Republican party leaders like Tisha Crow said she understands the importance of why the congressman announced so early adding this gives candidates the opportunity to start planning and talking to the right people before filing starts in December.

Crow said she hopes Congressman Conaway's replacement is from the Permian Basin.

“It is very important we have someone from Midland-Odessa. They understand oil and gas in a way that people from outside in Granbury and Weatherford they are not going to understand. We do need someone who understands our culture because West Texas is a totally different animal and we need someone who can get that,” said Crow.

Republicans say even though this is a shock they will start looking for the best replacement.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the Permian Basin are hoping to use this opportunity to gain a seat in the Texas Congressional Delegation.

David Rosen a member of the Midland County Democratic Party said he expects a contested Democratic primary for the seat.

Rosen said it’s way too early to say who will be a good candidate but hopes whoever does win will be willing to reach across the aisle.

“Whoever winds up being our congressperson will certainly attend their town halls if they have them and beat on their door if they do not have them and make our voices heard,” said Rosen.

The primary election will be in March of 2020 with the general election following in November of 2020.