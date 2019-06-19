FIRST ON CBS7: Overnight shooting sends Andrews teen to the hospital, five other teens arrested

12 p.m. Update:One teen is in the hospital and five others have been arrested following an overnight shooting.

According to the Andrews Police Department, their officers were called to a hotel along South Main Street just before midnight on Tuesday for a report of a shooting victim.

The victim, a teenage boy, was taken to the Permian Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He was later airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock for further treatment.

Police arrested three male teens and two female teens at the scene of the shooting. All of the teens were charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a 3rd Degree Felony.

Police say the charge stems from the teens being in possession of three firearms with altered serial numbers. One of the firearms had been reported as stolen out of Midland.

Each of the teens were also charged with possession of marijuana.

Karah Freeland, 32, was arrested and charged with False Report to a Peace Officer, a Class B Misdemeanor.

___

Someone was apparently shot overnight outside a hotel on S. Main Street, according to the Andrews County News Facebook page.

The newspaper says the victim was shot in the back, according to police radio traffic.

He was reportedly taken to PRMC and then flown to another hospital.

No official word yet if police have arrested anyone. We called Andrews PD and were transferred to voicemail.