Report: Weinstein reaches tentative $25 million deal with accusers

Harvey Weinstein and his former studio’s board have reached a tentative $25 million settlement with dozens of his sexual misconduct accusers.

Chicago attorney Elizabeth Fegan said at least 29 actresses and former Weinstein employees, along with the New York attorney general’s office, have agreed to the deal that would end nearly every lawsuit brought against him and his company.

The New York Times reports that Weinstein would avoid paying any of his own money and would not be required to admit any wrongdoing as part of the deal.

Lawyers for Weinstein did not return messages. A lawyer for The Weinstein Co. declined comment.

