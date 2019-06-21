Report: Local schools among best and worst for student success

Newly released rankings grading Texas schools on the success of their students feature local schools at the top and bottom of the list.

The rankings, which were done by Children at Risk, grade Texas schools based on student achievement on standardized tests, student growth year-to-year and how well schools support economically disadvantaged students. High schools are graded on how well they prepare students for college and careers.

For Texas Elementary Schools, Carver Center in Midland and Reagan Magnet Elementary in Odessa are both ranked in the top 15.

Travis Elementary in Midland was ranked second to last.

No local schools topped the list for the best Middle Schools in Texas. The Alternative Education Center in Odessa ranked second to last.

Early College High School at Midland College is ranked the highest for local high schools at 35th in the state. Odessa High School was ranked as the 5th worst of all high schools in Texas.

You can find the full list of rankings for Elementary Schools in Texas here.

You can find the full list of rankings for Middle Schools in Texas here.

You can find the full list of rankings for High Schools in Texas here.