Rep. Brooks Landgraf's bill seeking stronger punishment for assaults on pregnant women signed by governor

A bill looking to punish those found guilty of assaulting pregnant women has been signed into law.

House Bill 902, which was authored by State Representative Brooks Landgraf, was signed by Governor Greg Abbott on Monday.

The bill would make the assault of a pregnant woman a third-degree felony if the suspect knew that the woman was pregnant at the time.

Third-degree felonies are punishable by two to ten years in prison.

"I want to make sure we create a greater deterrent for assaults of this kind and protect both the pregnant mother and her child," Landgraf said. “In my view, this new law reflects the fact that this heinous act is a crime against both the mother and her unborn child."

Currently, an assault of a pregnant woman would count as a Class A misdemeanor which is only punishable by a year in jail.

"I appreciate the Governor signing this pro-life bill that helps protect women from violence," Landgraf added.

The bill will go into effect on September 1, 2019.