Remembering Sheriff Gary Painter

On Sunday morning, Midland County woke up to the news that long-time sheriff Gary Painter had died. People from all around the area shared similar reactions to his sudden passing.

“I was shocked,” Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said. “Extremely shocked. Nobody saw this coming and this could be any of our last days.”

Painter served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a Marine. He began his career in law enforcement as a Department of Public Safety highway patrolman in 1970.

Painter was elected Sheriff of Midland County in 1985, and held the position for more than 33 years until his passing.

“Sheriff Painter was a good lawman,” Griffis said. “He only had one individual run against him, who did that twice, and it was a landslide both times. He made his mark in Midland County.”

“There’s nobody that will fill that man’s shoes,” Midland County Judge Terry Johnson said. “Absolutely no one that can be larger than life than that man was.”

One of Painter’s many projects as sheriff was renovating the county jail, and Judge Johnson said one tour through the facility with Painter would tell you all you needed to know.

“Not only do the people he works with respect him, but every prisoner in there respected him,” Johnson said. “I did not see one person that did not hold him in the highest regard. If I could emulate anybody that I’ve met in my adult life, it would be Sheriff Gary Painter.”

Painter will also be remembered for his service to the community. He was a president of the Midland Downtown Lions Club, and achieved the rank of master in the Midland Masonic Lodge.

Less than a month ago he was awarded the Golden Trowel Award, the highest honor awarded by the Masons.

“Gary will be greatly missed,” fellow Mason Ronnie Williams said. “Not only by the Masons, but everybody in Midland County will pause to say ‘Gary, a job well done’.”

Painter’s dedication to the people of Midland was surpassed only by his dedication to his family, including his wife of 39 years, Patsy.

Painter also leaves behind five children, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

