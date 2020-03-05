Remembering Midland police officer Nathan Heidelberg

It has been one year since Midland police officer Nathan Heidelberg was killed in the line of duty on March 5, 2019.

Heidelberg, who was 28 at the time, had served with the Midland Police Department for five years.

Friends of Heidelberg praised him for his positivity, his caring heart and his outgoing personality. One friend says Nathan is the reason he began working as an EMT.

"Probably wouldn't be doing it if it wasn't for him, he always made sure, 'Hey you okay? You doing good? Keep going, man, keep going you're going to make it, you're going to make it '...he always pushed me to do better," said Kelan McLelland.

While many knew him as Nathan, some friends called him Hayden, and others even knew him by the nickname 'Big Country.' They say he always wanted to be a police officer.

"He always wanted to be a cop, always. That was his life goal."

Hundreds of people came together at Heidelberg's funeral to say one last goodbye.

Midland Police Chief Seth Herman shared a tremendous eulogy at the funeral.

"Hayden was a hulk of a man," Herman said. "A strong man. Well over 6-feet tall, 240 pounds. Just a mountain of muscle. I, being 5-foot-5 and three-quarters inches, 180-ish pounds, shared his burden. Realizing that people thought of us as superheroes."

Herman said that he and Heidelberg shared a love for science and music. However, he said there was something they didn't have in common.

"You see as much as I try," Herman said, before pausing several seconds, fighting back the tears. "I will never be as good a man as Hayden. He was a warrior in every sense of the word. I truly wish I could be more like Hayden."

Herman awarded Heidelberg with the department's highest honor at the funeral.

"He willingly placed himself in immediate danger to protect the lives of citizens and fellow officers," Herman said. "He stood in the breach to provide cover to those he loved without a second thought as if it was second nature to him. For his actions and the man he was, I present the Medal of Valor to Field Training Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg."

Heidelberg was later laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery.

In September Governor Greg Abbott presented the Star of Texas Award to Heidelberg's family in Austin.