Remembering Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter

A special ceremony was held on Tuesday to remember the late Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter a year after his death.

Sheriff Painter served as sheriff for Midland County from 1985 to 2019.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office, along with his family, took part in a ceremony to remember and honor the longtime sheriff.

The sheriff's office says he is remembered for his best traits that include honor, courage and selflessness.

CBS7's Jay Hendricks had the honor of escorting Sheriff Painter to Washington D.C. where he and his deputies laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Sheriff Painter, a Vietnam veteran, was honored to be able to take part.