Recovered COVID-19 patients asked to donate plasma

Midland Health is asking for plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients to help those who are critically ill.

According to Midland Health, their plasma contains antibodies that could give patients an extra boost while fighting the virus.

“By donating convalescent plasma, a donor potentially may save the lives of several COVID-19 patients”, states Dr. Liz Rosenbaum, Medical Director for Vitalant, South.

Vitalant will be accepting the donations. Donors must meet the following criteria:

• Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test

• Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days

• Meet all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements to donate plasma

Anyone who meets the criteria is asked to visit Vitalant's website here. You can also call 866-287-5762.

“As this life-transforming program continues to expand, we’re putting out a call to those who have recovered from COVID-19 to help patients in need,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s chief of marketing. “We encourage those who are eligible to go through the process to make a real difference.”