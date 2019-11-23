Recount shows that Midland I.S.D. school bond actually passed

The $569 million dollar school bond appears to have passed after a recount was conducted by the Midland County Elections office.

This was confirmed by the We Choose Our Future PAC, who is the group that rallied for the bond to be passed.

We Choose Our Future says that the recount shows that the bond passed by just 11 votes.

You'll remember that on Election Night, Tuesday, November 5th, the Midland County Elections Office said that through preliminary results, the bond measure had passed by just 12 votes.

Then, just days later, after results were tallied by the Elections Office, it turned out that unofficial final results showed that the bond measure actually failed by 25 votes.

That's when the group, 'We Choose Our Future' called for a recount, which now has just been completed showing another round of differing results.

According to 'We Choose Our Future', the recount results show that 11,411 voted FOR, while 11,400 voted AGAINST the Midland I.S.D. bond.

The recount started Friday at 8:00AM and did not finish until early Saturday morning. Representatives from both 'We Choose our Future' and 'Better Bond For Midland' were in attendance. 'Better Bond For Midland' is the group that is against the M.I.S.D. Bond.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

