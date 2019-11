A date and time has been announced for the recount of the tightly contested Midland ISD bond election.

According to the Midland County Elections Office, the recount will be held at the Midland County Annex at 8 a.m. on Friday.

On Monday the We Choose Our Future, SPAC announced that they were filing for a recount in the election after the bond failed by 25 votes.

The final votes totaled by the elections office were:

FOR: 11,803

AGAINST: 11,828