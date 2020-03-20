Recap of Texas Coronavirus case numbers for this week

Coronavirus cases continue to increase across the state. Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported statewide there were: 194 Coronavirus cases, 5 Coronavirus deaths, and more than 5,000 people have been tested.
The Department of State Health Services provides the official Texas count, releasing one update per day on its website.
Here's a recap of the coronavirus case numbers from DSHS for each day this week:
March 16th: 57
March 17th: 64
March 18th: 83
March 19th: 143
March 20th: 194
The most significant jump was 60 cases from Wednesday to Thursday. If you crunch those numbers, that's a 72 percent increase.
Then from Thursday to Friday, the number of cases grew by 51, or 35 percent.