Reagan County ISD schools placed under precautionary lockdown

Schools in Big Lake have been put into lockdown as a precaution on Thursday.

According to a post on the Reagan County ISD Facebook Page, all schools in their district are in lockdown as are other schools across the state.

"All campuses at RCISD are currently in lockdown. RCISD, as well as other schools in the state, are implementing the lockdown as a precaution. There is no immediate threat, however, no visitors are allowed on each campus. Classes will dismiss at normal times."

RCISD did not give a reason for the lockdown.

The Big Lake Wildcat reports that Superintendent Bobby Fryar was contacted by Homeland Security.

Homeland Security reportedly intercepted a message of a potential school shooting in Ohio that did not include a location.

The school district was then placed in lockdown as a precaution.

