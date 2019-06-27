Ranchland Hills Golf Course members upset their course was sold to MISD

Earlier this week, Midland ISD approved the purchase of the Ranchland Hills Golf Course and now the golfers are taking a swing at the course owners.

Someone placed a for sale sign at the front entrance of the course apparently mocking the owners for their decision.

The feeling seems to be mutual among most of the course members we spoke to.

“Yes, it’s my course but I’m also a taxpayer,” Matthew Hunt said. “I don’t like the fact that they’re spending that much money. All of the housing being built is on the west side and the north side and the northwest side. So, why are you going to build a new high school on the opposite side of town where all the construction is?. It doesn’t make any sense.”

“It’s going to hurt all the golfers in Midland,” Seb Vilencia said. “It’s kind of limited on where we can play right now anyway, and it seems like they could have bought some more land other than this one. So, most of the people aren’t happy with it here.”

“It’s just not fair,” Peggy Geer said. “It’s just not right. They could have disclosed they were planning on selling this place, but they didn’t. Had they told me that, I wouldn’t be a member.”

Midland ISD is buying the course for $9.5 million.

The district plans to use the roughly 116 acres to build a new high school.

