Raising Cane's breaks ground on first Midland restaurant

Raising Cane's is coming to the Tall City.

The company announced that it broke ground on its first restaurant in Midland on Wednesday.

The restaurant will be located at 1407 North Loop 250 West. It is expected to open in December.

According to a release, it will be the 158th Raising Cane's in Texas.

The company says that they plan on hiring 120 crewmembers for multiple positions.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Caniacs in Midland a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Mike Spano. “We have found the perfect location, next to HEB, so our next step will be to assemble an incredible crew. We look forward to sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone in the area, in addition to getting involved with schools and organizations throughout the community.”