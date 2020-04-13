Railroad Commission of Texas to discuss oil and gas production

The Railroad Commission of Texas will be holding a hearing on Tuesday morning where they will consider cutting the state's oil and gas production.

The hearing will work to determine what the proper demand for oil is right now.

The Commission will decide whether or not to prorate production, meaning it would demand all producers in the state cut back by a set percentage.

To make its decision the Commission will listen to testimonies from the state’s oil and gas leaders and market experts.

If you are interested in watching Tuesday’s proceedings online, the meeting is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. here.