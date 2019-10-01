Railroad Commission of Texas launches interactive maps of oil & gas production

The Railroad Commission of Texas has launched interactive data maps showing oil and gas production and the locations of abandoned wells across the state.

The data can be found online here. Data is available starting with 2018. The Railroad Commission plans on updating the maps each month from January 2019 forward.

"Instead of having to create spreadsheets and conduct other extensive analysis, users can now quickly determine which county produced the most oil or natural gas in a year," said Wei Wang, RRC's Executive Director. "These are the first of several interactive data visualization tools we are planning to release in the upcoming months to better inform the public about the state's energy production and our agency's regulation."