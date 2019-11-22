RISE Permian Basin helps community members heal after mass shooting

It's been almost three months since the Midland-Odessa mass shooting, and many West Texans are just now beginning to look for ways to cope after the August 31st tragedy.

"It doesn't matter whether you're cut with a big knife or a little knife - you're still cut and it hurts," local licensed counselor K.C. Blackketter said. "We need to help people that are wounded."

Blackketter took the mic at one of Rise Permian Basin's kick off community gatherings on Thursday, to help start the conversation about tough topics like stress, trauma and grief following the August 31st mass shooting.

"When the funeral is over, you don't just get over it and go on," he explained. "It takes awhile. You have to process it, and for some people the processing takes longer than others."

Blackketter said it can take months or even a year before some are comfortable talking about the traumatic day, but it's wise to seek help when you're ready.

Agape Counseling Services is one of the many Midland-Odessa organizations stepping up to meet the needs of residents and families through RISE Permian Basin.

Ector County ISD, Midland ISD, Texas DPS and various non-profit groups are partnering up to bring resources and information to promote healing to those who have been affected.

"We're trying to gear up as we get to about the six month mark, to have a resiliency center that's set up to take care of these individuals and have different recovering support groups," PermiaCare CEO Chris Barnhill said.

Barnhill, one of the first RISE volunteers, wants the resiliency center to have its doors open for two years and be a one-stop shop to link residents up with organizations like FBI, Legal Aid and other mental health and spiritual care organizations. While also giving community members the option to receive trauma treatment.

Rise is also planning to launch its own website that residents can go to for other resources.

Barnhill said the organization is just waiting to get a Victims of Crime Grant so it can fund both of these projects.

Although, Blackketter claims the Midland-Odessa community is already a couple steps ahead of others that have been affected by a mass shooting event.

"We've been processing [healing resources] faster, and putting together more, sooner than other communities," he explained. "I think it's great to see different aspects of the community come together for a specific purpose such as this."

