REUTERS: Occidental wants to sell Anadarko assets in Wyoming, Colorado for up to $700M - sources

Occidental Petroleum Corp is soliciting bids for oil and gas properties in Wyoming and Colorado that it acquired when it purchased Anadarko Petroleum, hoping the assets will fetch up to $700 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Occidental offered about 200,000 acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Wyoming and Colorado that produce $66 million a year in cash flow, mostly in mineral royalties, according to marketing documents.

RBC Capital Markets is handling the sale, with bids due next month.

