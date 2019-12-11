HIGHLIGHTS: RED RAIDERS UPSET #1 CARDINALS AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

The Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball team knocked off the #1 and then-undefeated Louisville Cardinals, 70-57 in the world's most famous arena in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Davide Moretti led the way for the Red Raiders in scoring as he put up 18 points and three assists.

Terrence Shannon Jr. was also a key contributor for Texas Tech as he racked up 13 points while grabbing three rebounds.

Also, Avery Benson added 10 points of his own while leading the team in rebounds with four.