Pursuit in Ector County leads to a rollover; driver not cooperating

A Deputy was attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a white Camaro for driving recklessly before things turned sideways, according to the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

The driver refused to stop and deputies pursued the Camaro south on Meteor Crater Road around 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and rolled.

The driver then evaded on foot and was caught by deputies in the pasture a short time later.

ECSO said that the driver has not been cooperative and his identity has not been confirmed.

