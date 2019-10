The Midland Parks and Recreation Department hosted a local Punt, Pass,

and Kick competition Wednesday.

Punt, Pass, and Kick spokesperson said, "Punt, Pass, and Kick is a national organization that lets kids from six to 15 show off their football skills."

Competitors put their skills to the test to see how far they can punt, pass, and kick a football.

The top performers have the opportunity to advance to state and national Punt, Pass, and Kick competitions.