Public invited to watch Midland County test voting machines before Jan. 28 election

The Midland County Elections Office will be conducting a public test of the equipment that will be used for the January 28, 2020 City of Midland Special Election.

The public test will be conducted on January 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Elections Office at the Midland County Annex, 2110 North A Street, Suite 103, Midland, Texas.

This is a normal test that is conducted prior to every election to ensure that the machines will accurately count the votes cast for all offices and on all measures.

The public and members of the media are invited to attend.

These same machines, which were bought before the November 5th election, acted up election night. Election Administrator Deborah Land still hasn't resolved why the votes cast on the machines don't match the number of paper ballots printed. Every time a count's been done, they've gotten a different total.

Those discrepancies have thrown a wrench in a half-a-billion-dollar bond Midland ISD wanted to pass last month. Now both pro and anti bond groups are contesting the totals.