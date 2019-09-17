Public invited to First Responder Softball Challenge

First responders in Midland and Odessa are coming together this Saturday for a softball game to raise money for the local Police and Fire Associations.

The First Responder Softball Challenge will be held at the Security Bank Ballpark, also known as Rockhounds Stadium, on Saturday, September 21.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the Home Run Derby begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $5 each. Children under the age of three get in for free.

Members of the Odessa Police Department, Odessa Fire Rescue, Midland Police Department and the Midland Fire Department will be participating in the game.