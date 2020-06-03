Protesters gather in Midland for Black Lives Matter demonstration

As protests continue across the country, Midland wrapped up its third day of peaceful protests.

Protesters gather in front of the Midland County Courthouse on Tuesday, June 2.

The demonstrators are calling for justice in the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Music and chanting were heard as a Black Lives Matter protest made its way through Downtown Midland.

All of it a cry of injustice and a hope to be heard.

“We all need to unite together as a community as a nation instead of turning against each other and come together to find a solution for the problem,” said Latriceia Smith, an organizer.

This protest isn't the first one in Midland, they actually started back on Sunday.

The reason they keep coming back out is to give a voice to African Americans who have been mistreated and killed unjustly including the most recent case of George Floyd who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

“You can look back hundreds of years and we have this exact same problem going on throughout this country, says Jalen Smith, a protester.

Protesters saying they have had enough of racial injustice. For some the matter goes even deeper. Organizer Latriceia Smith, tells us she is trying to make a change for the next generation.

“I'm afraid for my little Brothers and my family and my Dad it could be anybody my friends, just because of the color of their skin. So that's why I’m out here because I don't want my Brothers growing up asking me if I could be next and they're only six and seven and eight and they're already in fear for their lives. So I want to make a change before they grow up,” Smith explains.

You can expect these protests to carry on as people all over the world continue to make their voices heard.