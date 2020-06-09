Protesters call for school board member to resign

Despite an apology from school board member Doyle Woodall, protesters gathered outside the Ector County ISD building Tuesday night to call for his resignation.

Students, parents and teachers were present at the meeting, as were the school board and the superintendent.

However Woodall, whose controversial social media posts were the focus of the evening, was not in attendance.

He told our partners at the Odessa American that he was caring for a sick family member.

Regardless, protesters still demanded action.

“This type of ignorance, this type of intolerance is not acceptable in our community,” protest organizer Esteban Hernandez said. “In order to make a change, we have to hold these people to a standard, and if they don’t meet that standard then we must remove them from office. He tried to apologize today, but the thing is he already had an opportunity to apologize. So at this point the only apology we’re accepting is with a resignation.”

Inside, ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri addressed the issue.

“We have audience members here tonight in the board room, and many more in front of our building, peacefully protesting hurtful, insulting Facebook posts made by a member of our very own board,” Muri told those gathered. “There is no place for discrimination in our school district. I’ll say that again. There is no place for discrimination in ECISD.”

Board President Donna Smith said she also does not condone Woodall’s posts, and told protesters that an item on the June 16 agenda will request Woodall’s resignation. However, it will still ultimately be Woodall’s decision.