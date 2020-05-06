Protesters call for Ector County Sheriff to resign

Protesters spent Wednesday pushing back against the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, after a bar owner and armed protesters were arrested.

“I want the sheriff to step down,” organizer Philip Archibald said. “100 percent I want the sheriff to resign.”

Archibald is a Dallas-area resident, and while not arrested himself, is a member of the group of armed protesters taken into custody on Monday.

On Wednesday, Archibald organized protests across the Permian Basin, including an attempt to go to the home of Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis.

However, the address in south Midland County that the protesters were given isn’t where the sheriff lives. Instead, they were met by a confused homeowner who told them “No, no sheriffs here.”

Earlier in the day, organizers gathered outside the sheriff’s office.

Unlike Monday, protesters left their rifles and tactical vests in their cars, and emphasized that their protest is a peaceful one.

Still, armed deputies watched overhead, after the sheriff’s office says it received dozens of threats online and over the phone.

“I have no control over that,” Archibald said. “That’s people being angry about what [Sheriff Griffis] did, and he deserves that.”

While the protesters have promised they will take legal action against the sheriff’s office, Archibald says his time in Odessa is over for now.

He plans to leave Thursday to support a tattoo parlor in Shepard, Texas.