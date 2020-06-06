Protesters return to Big Daddy Zane's, call for Sheriff Griffis to drop previous charges

Armed protesters gathered outside Big Daddy Zane's bar once again, this time for another cause.

Last month, protesters stood outside the bar with their rifles as a show of solidarity with the owner as she reopened.

At the time, bars were scheduled to open later in the month, but the bar’s Gabriella Ellison told us she couldn’t afford to wait that long.

“It’s not anybody’s right to tell you if you can eat or not eat or if my bartenders can support themselves. These girls were hurting just like the rest of America, we’re hurting,” Ellison said.

But it didn’t go well. Ector County deputies arrested Ellison along with seven men because they say they were carrying weapons on the bar’s property, which is a felony.

On Saturday, they came back with a bigger crowd to push back against the sheriff's office.

Protesters said they came out here calling for Sheriff Mike Griffis to drop the charges against her and the men who were arrested because they say those men were within their rights to carry.

“We’re going to come out here and exercise our rights and do what Americans get to do and then expect that those rights be respected and that we be left alone," Open Carry Texas Vice President David Amad.said. "It’s just a really simple concept."

People came from near and far to join in on the protest.

Mike Underwood, a member of Open Carry Texas, drove over five hours to do what he says is standing up for what’s right.

“If you value your rights you have to exercise them and this is a good example of that,” he said.