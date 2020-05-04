Protest held at Odessa gym

While businesses like restaurants, malls and movie theaters are allowed to re-open, locations like gyms and hair salons are still closed. On Monday, about a dozen people gathered to protest those closures at Anytime Fitness in Odessa.

The gym, located on 8th Street, was closed for over a month, until owner Clint Gillispie decided to go against the Governor’s orders and re-open on Friday.

“It is a concern, we’re not taking this lightly,” Gillispie said. “We’re not throwing caution to the wind, but we do believe that we have the right to operate and exist as much as any other business that’s allowed to be open.”

Gillispie was warned by the City of Odessa that he and anyone using the gym could receive a citation, and a fine up to $1000.

The city said it had to come out over the weekend because the gym was operating, and issued a citation to Gillispie.

However, the gym remained open Monday.

“I don’t believe it’s the government’s role to determine what’s considered essential and nonessential,” Gillispie said. “If we’re providing for ourselves, providing for our families, it makes us essential.”

Midland resident Claude Jewett attended the protest holding a sign that read “This is not 1933 Germany,” a reference to the year Nazi leader Adolf Hitler took command of the country.

“Everyday it got a little bit worse, and a little worse,” Jewett said. “And then it was too late. So that’s why I’m out here, before it gets too late.”

The City of Odessa said people in the gym over the weekend avoided citations by claiming they didn’t know that they could be punished for working out.

A woman working out in the gym Monday told CBS7 that she knew the consequences she could face, but needed a place to train for an upcoming competition.