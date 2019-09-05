Prosperity Bank to Host Ceremony for the 2019 American Tribute Flag Field

To kickoff the American Tribute Flag Field, Prosperity Bank will host a special ceremony at Memorial Gardens Park on September 5, 2019 at 6 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony and encouraged to walk amongst the flags that will fly until Monday, September 16.

Thorn & Thistle Pipes and Drums and the Odessa Fire Rescue Pipes and Drums will provide musical performances for the ceremony.

Prosperity Bank and the City of Odessa will lay a wreath in honor of fallen first responders.

“As we approach the 18th anniversary of the attacks, this tribute continues to have a significant meaning,” said Mike Marshall, Prosperity Bank Area President. “We are grateful to partner with the City of Odessa to hold this tribute.”

The tribute is to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001 and to honor the first responders who protect us daily.