Property taxes on Marfa adobe houses skyrocket, push out residents

Adobe houses are a beautiful trademark of the desert, but that beauty now comes at a high cost in Marfa.

Rising property taxes are pushing some Marfans out the door.

NationSwell reports Presidio County’s appraisal district is now putting such a high value on adobe houses many residents are barely able to afford property taxes on some homes now estimated to be worth more than $1 million.

Miguel Mendías family has lived in their house for six generations.

He used to pay about $900 worth of property taxes every year, but in 2017 those payments spiked to $1,600.

And that’s even though this aged home has no wiring or plumbing and hasn’t been plastered since the sixties.

“There were several years I didn’t even want to come to Marfa because it was a bit heartbreaking,” Mendías said. “It’s hard when your family has lived in the same town for five or six generations to be priced out.”

That price markup is hitting local Marfans hard.

Close to 400 homes were marked up by about 60 percent.

Locals explain this is all because wealthy people have taken a liking to the desert aesthetic houses and are willing to pay prices locals can’t always afford.

“And now the taxing entities are putting outrageous taxes on these adobe structures simply because of the building material and that’s not the way it ever was and not the way it should be,” Archaeologist David Keller said. “And so, the great irony lies in the fact that this thing that was once sort of available to everybody is now becoming housing for the elite.”

Keller said it’s ironic to see taxes skyrocket on these homes since the whole point of making them out of mud hundreds of years ago is precisely because anyone could afford it.

Now, many residents are switching to the new cheap alternative: concrete.

So, Sandro Canovas is trying to teach Marfans how to build adobe houses themselves by offering free workshops.

“I that little by little showing the people that they can build again with mud will encourage the people that are in the most need in to look at the possibility to going back to build with adobe,” Canovas said.

Canovas also takes regular trips to Austin to talk to legislators about how Presidio County’s adobe tax is hurting its longtime residents.

See NationSwell's full story by following the attached link:

http://nationswell.com/adobe-texas-houses/

