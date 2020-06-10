Prom planned for local high school students despite COVID-19 spike

A large party is being planned to celebrate high school upperclassmen who missed out on traditional prom and graduation because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the pandemic might be a reason why this event shouldn’t happen either.

The Rolling 7’s Ranch is working with Moore’s Limo Service and other local businesses to host the party for Midland and Odessa high school students.

Organizers said that right now the ranch can hold 50% of its capacity, so they could host as many as 1500 people, although they don’t think that many will show up.

“We don’t want to aid in spreading anything,” Rolling 7’s general manager Brittain Hooper said. “But healthy people deserve to live, in spite of the fear that is going on throughout the country.”

Organizers said they’ll take temperatures at the door, make sanitizer available, and that the outside space will allow for social distancing.

However, they said that kids will inevitably dance close together.

“Just like you can’t pull family members apart, we can’t pull dance partners apart,” Moore’s Limo Co-Owner Stephanie Cooper said. “We’re trying to make it as safe as possible, but there’s also got to be a little bit of leeway too. People come to this event at their own discretion. If they have any concerns or any reason that they’re scared, that they don’t want to spread the virus or come in contact with it, then they shouldn’t come to the event.”

Over the last three days CBS7 has repeatedly reached out to the Midland Health Department about the event.

Finally on Wednesday they sent the following statement:

“We were made aware [of the event] by Shane [Battis] at CBS7. We would not regulate this event at the local health department. The recommendation from the Midland Health Department would be for the venue to follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding mass gatherings. This will help in the planning and preparation for the event and offers considerations for circumstances such as providing disposable masks and exclusion of any symptomatic attendees. There is also an updated section for guidance regarding if the venue should need to postpone or cancel the event.”

With coronavirus cases in Midland and Odessa rising at a higher rate than ever before, we’ll see if the June 19 prom goes on as planned.