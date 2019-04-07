Professional disc golfers play in Odessa tournament

Disc golfers from around the state gathered in Odessa’s McKinney Park for the annual Luck of the Draw Tournament. Participants ranged from amateur, to among the best in Texas.

“I’ve been a professional since 2009,” Nick Rowton said. “I play about 25 tournaments a year, and I never miss this one.”

The pros are great at what they do and receive money from sponsors, but they don’t make a living playing disc golf.

“I work on wind turbines right outside of San Angelo,” Rowton said. “I’ve got a wife and a daughter. I’ve got a full time job. This is what balances me out. This is my get away and relax time. This is my stress reliever.”

Disc golf isn’t just a walk in the park though. These players take the game seriously, and have the equipment to prove it.

“It’s exactly like regular golf,” professional Rudy De La Cruz said. “You have your drivers, your wedges, your putters. They all do different things. Some of them go right. Some of them go left. Some of them roll. So you really just have to know your disks and how they work.”

And you don’t need to be a professional to enjoy the game.

“Disc golf, unlike other sports, is not something where you have to be super athletic,” Rowton said. “You can be tall, skinny, short, fat. It doesn’t matter.”

Should you make a bad throw and find yourself off the beaten path, don’t get discouraged, because it happens to the best.

“You’re going to hit a tree,” De La Cruz said. “You’re going to get a weird roll and it’s going to go into a bush. Unlike regular golf, we play inside the woods, so it just kind of comes with the game.”

