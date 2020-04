The oil price slump and coronavirus have taken a toll on another oilfield service company.

Midland-based ProPetro announced recently it's laying of more than 380 workers at its facility on FM307, according to RIGZONE.com.

The first layoff was on March 26 and they are expected to be permanent, according to a notice the company submitted to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Currently the company has no significant committed growth capital expenditures for the rest of 2020.