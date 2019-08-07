Priority Midland presents their Midland Economic Impact Study

This morning the Midland City Council was presented with a study by Priority Midland about the current development of our city.

Doctor Perryman was the presenter at this morning's event which was at the Petroleum Museum.

Priority Midland presented the Midland Economic Impact Study to the seven local taxing entities.

“It is wonderful and it brings a lot of opportunities. It also brings challenges with regard to housing, infrastructure, education and health and quality of place all those types of challenges and Priority Midland is all about trying to help the community come together to reach decisions about how to address those issues,” said Dr. Perryman.

The study provides what Priority Midland said is valuable insights about five critical areas of need, which for the Tall City is housing, infrastructure, education, health and wellness and quality of place.

Both Midland City Council and Priority Midland agree that working together will only ensure responsible growth for the city.

“We are in a good time, we have some challenges but we can work through those challenges if we work in unity and so that is what we are doing today trying to work in unity to address these challenges. We all have resources, making sure that those resources, if they are available that we are all using them together,” said Mayor Morales.

Doctor Perryman said they plan on having the full report released in the middle of next week.

