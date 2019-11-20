Press conference to be held on funds for victims of August 31 mass shooting

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce will be holding a press conference on Wednesday where they will be outlining the process of distributing funds to benefit the families of the seven people who were killed and the 25 people who were injured in the August 31 mass shooting.

According to a release, the Odessa Community Foundation has received more than $1 million in donations and pledges. A Task Force of five community members has been meeting for the past several months to determine the best way to distribute the funds.

The press conference will be held at the Odessa Chamber of Commerce at 2 p.m. on Wednesday

CBS7 will be livestreaming the press conference on Facebook.

