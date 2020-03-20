Presidio Mayor: Travel restrictions 'will be tough' for tight knit border communities

Beginning at midnight on Friday, the United States will be enforcing new travel restrictions to and from Mexico.

Presidio Port of Entry. (CBS 7 File Photo)

"The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across our shared border," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. "Both our countries know the importance of working together to limit the spread of the virus -- to ensure that commerce that supports our economy continues to keep flowing here. The United States is glad to have a friend who's working side by side in the fight."

The Department of homeland Security said the new measure will not impact trade or commerce.

However, thousands of people cross the US-Mexico border every day for work, school and other activities.

In fact, Presidio Mayor John Ferguson said he goes to Ojinaga often, like other Presidio residents, to eat lunch or visit his daughter that lives south of the border.

“You know it’s going to be tough on everybody, but that’s just the way it goes. It's going to be the right thing to restrict people from moving around as much as we’re used to," Ferguson explained.

DHS is also suspending entry of all migrants trying to enter the U.S. without proper documentation.

Mayor Ferguson explained that it’s good his community has had time to be proactive.

“In Presidio County there have been no announced cases of the coronavirus. So, that’s great, but that doesn’t mean we just get lax," he said. "I think we just say 'hey, we’re very blessed that we haven’t had anything so far' and let’s just be super careful to keep it that way.”

CBS7 also tried to reach out to Presidio County Judge Cinderella Guevara to see how the county is responding to these changes.

She said she would be modifying the county’s declaration, which Judge Guevara plans to bring to commissioner’s next week for a vote.

