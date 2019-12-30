Presidio Co. Sheriff's Office: No serious injuries after train-vehicle collide in Marfa

A train and vehicle collided in Marfa Sunday afternoon, but no one was seriously injured, according to a social media post from the Presidio County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle was trying to cross the train tracks by the cemetery west of Marfa at 1:30 p.m. when it collided with a train. The sheriff's office reports Marfa emergency medical service members checked the driver and passengers of the vehicle and non of them were left with serious injuries.



The sheriff's office notes there aren't any rail road cross arms at that specific train crossing.