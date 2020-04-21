President Trump requests funding to secure oil & gas companies, jobs

President Donald Trump has announced new efforts to help the oil & gas industry after oil futures went negative on Monday.

President Trump tweeted the following on Tuesday morning:

"We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!"

Monday was the first day in history that oil futures went below zero.