President Trump makes plan if oil prices increase after Saudi Arabia refinery attack

President Trump tweeted out a plan on Sunday night, in the event that oil prices increase following the drone strike on the world's largest oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. It reads:

"Based on the attack on Saudi Arabia, which may have an impact on oil prices, I have authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, if needed, in a to-be-determined amount... sufficient to keep the markets well-supplied. I have also informed all appropriate agencies to expedite approvals of the oil pipelines currently in the permitting process in Texas and various other States."