President Trump grants Odessa woman clemency

An Odessa woman who has spent more than a decade behind bars has now been granted clemency by President Donald Trump.

Crystal Munoz was one of 11 people who received pardons and commutations from President Trump on Tuesday.

This comes months after Munoz petitioned President Trump for a sentence reduction.

She had previously submitted a petition to former President Barrack Obama in 2013. That petition was denied.

Munoz was found guilty of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute marijuana back in 2008 - when her oldest daughter Sarai was only 5 months old and youngest daughter Nova wasn't even born yet.

You can read the Executive Grant of Clemency for Crystal Munoz here.