President Trump endorsed August Pfluger for Congress this afternoon via Twitter.

Pfluger is running for Congressman Mike Conaway's 11th District seat. He's retiring at the end of the term.

In his tweet, President Trump says Pfluger is a, "Great Veteran and Strong Leader for Texas." The President also writes that Pfluger supports his #MAGA and #KAG Agenda.

The primary election is March 3rd.